Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign 6-Year NBA Player
Kevin Knox came into the NBA as a prospect who was seen as having all-star potential.
While his career hasn't gone as planned, he is still coming off his sixth season in the NBA.
The former Kentucky star finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 31 games (11 starts).
On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Knox will sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Charania: "Free agent F Kevin Knox has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic. The six-year NBA veteran averaged 7.2 points in 18 minutes a game for the Pistons last season, and now will compete in Warriors training camp."
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season with the Wildcats.
In addition to Detroit, he has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
His career averages are 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 306 regular season games.
ESPN's Bobby Marks reported more details.
Via Marks: "The Knox contract does not count against the apron because it is a summer contract (non-guaranteed/training camp). It also includes an Exhibit 9.
For Golden State to remain below the first apron (they are $534K below), Knox would need to be waived prior to the start of the regular season. They are currently hard capped at the first apron.
The Warriors have Gui Santos and Lindy Waters III on non-guaranteed contracts."
The Warriors finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.