Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Warriors will sign Chance McMillian.

Mar 26, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) addresses the media in a press conference during NCAA Tournament West Regional Practice at Chase Center.
Mar 26, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) addresses the media in a press conference during NCAA Tournament West Regional Practice at Chase Center.

Chance McMillian had an excellent college career shooting the basketball.

He played five total seasons for Grand Canyon and Texas Tech.

This past season, McMillian averaged 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 31 games.

Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) shoots during halftime against the Florida Gators during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center.

On Thursday night, he went undrafted.

That said, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that McMillian will sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Via Givony: "NEWS: Texas Tech's Chance McMillan has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, a source told ESPN."

McMillan finished his four-year career with averages of 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 155 games.

His three-point shooting could be a good fit for the Warriors organization.

Via @PDTScouting (on January 10): "Texas Tech’s Chance McMillan might just be the most under appreciated player in the whole nation

Chance is currently averaging 16 PPG while shooting a ridiculous 58.6% FG, 50% from deep and 91% from the line

He’s having an historic shooting season, none of the shots he takes are easy, he’s hitting shots mostly on the move. He’s also athletic, can defend and always moving on both ends

Talking about elite guards in the country, Chance is not a star guard but he’s very elite at what he does."

Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) reacts during the second half against the Florida Gators during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center.

The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).

