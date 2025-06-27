Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter
Chance McMillian had an excellent college career shooting the basketball.
He played five total seasons for Grand Canyon and Texas Tech.
This past season, McMillian averaged 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 31 games.
On Thursday night, he went undrafted.
That said, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that McMillian will sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Givony: "NEWS: Texas Tech's Chance McMillan has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, a source told ESPN."
McMillan finished his four-year career with averages of 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 155 games.
His three-point shooting could be a good fit for the Warriors organization.
Via @PDTScouting (on January 10): "Texas Tech’s Chance McMillan might just be the most under appreciated player in the whole nation
Chance is currently averaging 16 PPG while shooting a ridiculous 58.6% FG, 50% from deep and 91% from the line
He’s having an historic shooting season, none of the shots he takes are easy, he’s hitting shots mostly on the move. He’s also athletic, can defend and always moving on both ends
Talking about elite guards in the country, Chance is not a star guard but he’s very elite at what he does."
The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).