Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign G League Player
Jackson Rowe is coming off a year where he played for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.
He finished the regular season with averages of 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 31 games (18 starts).
On Sunday evening, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that Rowe will sign with the Golden State Warriors for training camp.
Via Smith: "The Golden State Warriors have signed Jackson Rowe to a training camp contract, a league source tells @spotrac."
Rowe played four seasons of college basketball for Cal State Fullerton.
He finished his senior season with averages of 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 20 games (19 starts).
Since Smith reports that the deal is for training camp, Rowe will likely end up back with Santa Cruz at some point next season.
That said, the Warriors have done a good job at developing players, which could make Rowe a candidate to be called up on a 10-day contract (or sign a two-way deal).
Last season, the Warriors were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five seasons.
That said, the Warriors have won four titles since 2015.