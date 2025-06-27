Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign NCAA Champion Guard
LJ Cryer had a very strong season of college basketball at Houston.
He finished the year with averages of 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
After going undrafted on Thursday night, Chancellor Johnson reported that Cryer will now sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Johnson: "Former Houston Cougar and All-American guard L.J. Cryer is joining the Golden State Warriors, per source in an Exhibit 10 deal.
Averaged 15.7 points on 42% from deep last season.
The Lakers, Raptors and Wizards were also in the mix for one of college basketball’s top shooters."
Cryer played five total seasons of college basketball for Baylor (three) and Houston (two).
He won the 2021 National Championship with the Bears.
His career averages were 13.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field 41.3% from the three-point range in 147 games.
Via Houston Men's Hoops: "A round of applause for @LjCryer 👏
• 2024-25 John R. Wooden Award All-America Team
• 2024-25 All-America Third Team (USBWA, NABC, AP, The Sporting News)
• 2024-25 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team
• 2024-25 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year"
The Warriors have won four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.
They are coming off a year where they lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).