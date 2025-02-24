Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Promising Point Guard
Taran Armstrong has played in 19 NBL games this season for the Hungry Jack's.
He is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Armstrong will now sign a two-way deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Charania: "The Golden State Warriors are signing Australia’s Taran Armstrong to a two-way contract, his agent Daniel Moldovan tells ESPN. Armstrong, a 6-foot-6 point guard, has been a standout in the Australian National Basketball League and now enters the NBA."
Armstrong played two seasons of college basketball at California Baptist.
He averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: "Armstrong was a very obvious two way. Makes a ton of sense for the Warriors to do this. Worthwhile investment in a really intriguing player long term who took a big jump in Australia this year. Super smart, great feel. Pull up has improved enough to build a base from."
While Armstrong will likely get limited minutes, he is someone to watch going forward, as the 23-year-old should spend a good amount of time with the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).
The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-27 record in 57 games.
They will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.