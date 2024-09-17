Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Two Players Ahead Of Training Camp
NBA training camp will begin around the league in two weeks.
Therefore, teams continue to make roster moves ahead of the preseason.
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Golden State Warriors will sign two players.
Via Scotto: "The Golden State Warriors have agreed to Exhibit 10 deals with Javan Johnson and Donta Scott, league sources told @hoopshype."
Johnson is coming off a year where appeared in 34 regular season games for the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).
He finished the year with averages of 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, Scott is coming off his fifth season of college basketball for Maryland.
He finished his final year with averages of 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via Maryland Men's Basketball on March 12: "Our all-time games played leader
2x All-Big Ten selection Donta Scott"
Both players will likely be waived before the 2024-25 NBA season and join the Santa Cruz Warriors.
The Warriors finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five years.
The Warriors will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers.