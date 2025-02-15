Golden State Warriors Reportedly Signing Former NBA 9th Overall Pick
Kevin Knox is coming off a year where he appeared in 31 games (11 starts) for the Detroit Pistons.
He averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range.
Knox is currently playing in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors.
On Friday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors are planning to sign Knox to a 10-day deal.
Via Slater: "The Warriors intend to sign Kevin Knox into one of their vacant roster spots out of the All-Star break, per sources. Ten-day contract. Knox is averaging 19.1 points, 7.3 rebounds in Santa Cruz. Organization has been high on him back to summer league. An extra big scoring wing."
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has spent six seasons with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.
The 26-year-old has career averages of 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 306 games.
Via NBA G League on January 20: "Kevin Knox was on fire tonight for the Warriors! The former NBA vet erupted for 39 points, tying his career high. This marks his fourth 30+ point game of the season, and he’s now averaging 25.8 PPG during the regular season."
The Warriors went into the All-Star break as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.