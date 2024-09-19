Golden State Warriors Reportedly Worked Out 2015 NBA Champion
Justin Holiday is coming off a year where he appeared in 58 games for the Denver Nuggets.
He finished the regular season with averages of 4.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range.
On September 19, Holiday still remains one of the best free agents available.
On Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic (h/t HoopsHype) reported that Holiday has worked out for the Golden State Warriors.
Via Slater's article on The Athletic: "Justin Holiday and Nassir Little, league sources toldThe Athletic, are among the several experienced wings who have shuffled through San Francisco in recent weeks."
Holiday spent one season with the Warriors (in 2015) when they won the first title that started their dynasty.
Holiday has spent 11 seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 680 regular season games.
The 2015 NBA Champion has also appeared in 21 playoff games (two starts).
The Warriors finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Despite missing the playoffs three times in the previous five years, they have won five titles since the 2015 season.