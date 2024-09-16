Golden State Warriors Reportedly Worked Out Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Nassir Little is coming off a season where he appeared in 45 games for the Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Little was waived by the Suns.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on August 21: "The Phoenix Suns are waiving forwards Nassir Little and EJ Liddell, per sources. By releasing both, the Suns open up a roster spot and create flexibility for signings and trades during the season. Suns will stretch the three years and $22 million remaining on Little’s deal."
On Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that Little has (and will have) workouts with several teams (including the Golden State Warriors).
Via Smith: "Free agent wing Nassir Little has/had workouts with the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, a league source told @spotrac."
Little was the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of North Carolina.
He has spent five seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 237 regular season games.
The Warriors are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five seasons.