Golden State Warriors Reportedly Working Out Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the Golden State Warriors will work out Troy Brown Jr.

Nov 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Troy Brown Jr. is coming off a year where he appeared in 59 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

He finished the season with averages of 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

Over the offseason, the former Oregon star became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that Brown Jr. will work out for the Golden State Warriors.

Via Andrews: "The Warriors will be working out veteran Troy Brown Jr. this week as part of a few vet workouts, a source tells ESPN.

Brown spent one season with the Lakers in 2022/23 and has time with the Timberwolves last year. Golden State has two partial non-guarantee contracts available."

Brown Jr. was the 15th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has spent six seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

His career averages are 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 356 games.

He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games and was with the Lakers when they reached the 2023 Western Conference finals.

Apr 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) dunks the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris (88) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

As for the Warriors, they are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.