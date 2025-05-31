Golden State Warriors Send Love To Klay Thompson After Heartbreaking News
Klay Thompson will go down among the best players in Golden State Warriors history.
Before signing with the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2024, Thompson had spent the previous 13 years in Golden State.
During that time, Thompson had a famous dog (Rocco).
On Friday, Thompson made the emotional announcement that Rocco had passed away at the age of 13.
Thompson wrote: "I’m gonna miss Rocco a lot, 13 glorious years with my boy . I know he’s in doggy heaven poppin somebody’s ball. A great dynasty dog he was. Thank you for all the sweet messages ! All dogs go to Heaven !"
One person who reacted to the news was the Warriors.
Their post had over 25,000 likes and 530,000 impressions in six hours.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Forever part of the Warriors family.
Rest in peace, Rocco 💙"
A lot of people left comments on the Warriors' post.
@KingHill2K2: "When Klay makes the Warriors HoF, Rocco better be an honorary member."
@John_Karalis: "One of the cruelties of life is that a being that loves us so unconditionally is gone so soon. Rocco joins the infinite tie as the best dog ever"
@ToonJelani: "Rocco deserves a statue outside the stadium."
@sergeezy209: "Rocco getting a statue outside of chase center next to Klay. It’s only right!"
@alamedarob510: "Gotta hang a Rocco Thompson jersey in the rafters"
Thompson helped lead Golden State to the NBA Finals six times from 2015-22.
They won four NBA Championships in that span.