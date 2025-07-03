Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Sign 3-Year NBA Player For Summer League

The Warriors signed Marques Bolden for NBA Summer League.

Ben Stinar

Oct 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Marques Bolden (15) shoots against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Marques Bolden (15) shoots against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Marques Bolden last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.

He finished the year with averages of 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 68.0% from the field in 11 games (two starts).

Recently, the Golden State Warriors announced their NBA Summer League roster (which included Bolden).

Via Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard (on June 29): "Warriors announce their Summer League roster, including second-round picks Alex Toohey and Will Richard, plus UDFA signings Coleman Hawkins, Chance McMillan and L.J. Cryer.

It's standard for Summer League rosters to fluctuate quite a bit. Media Day tomorrow morning."

Bolden played his college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

He has played three NBA seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.

His career averages are 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.3% from the field in 18 games.

The 27-year-old was also with the Warriors for 2024 NBA Summer League.

Via X User @sig_50: "Marques Bolden the former NBAGL-Herd Product will once again be hooping for the Warriors/Summer League:

He was apart of their roster over the previous offseason, summer league."

The Warriors are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

Via NBA G League (on July 7, 2024): "Marques Bolden was a FORCE on the defensive end for the @warriors ! 🔐🇵🇭

He hauled down a game-high 13 REB and registered 6 BLK in Golden State’s California Classic opener. #NBASummer"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.