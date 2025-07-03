Golden State Warriors Sign 3-Year NBA Player For Summer League
Marques Bolden last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the year with averages of 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 68.0% from the field in 11 games (two starts).
Recently, the Golden State Warriors announced their NBA Summer League roster (which included Bolden).
Via Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard (on June 29): "Warriors announce their Summer League roster, including second-round picks Alex Toohey and Will Richard, plus UDFA signings Coleman Hawkins, Chance McMillan and L.J. Cryer.
It's standard for Summer League rosters to fluctuate quite a bit. Media Day tomorrow morning."
Bolden played his college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.
He has played three NBA seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages are 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.3% from the field in 18 games.
The 27-year-old was also with the Warriors for 2024 NBA Summer League.
Via X User @sig_50: "Marques Bolden the former NBAGL-Herd Product will once again be hooping for the Warriors/Summer League:
He was apart of their roster over the previous offseason, summer league."
The Warriors are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via NBA G League (on July 7, 2024): "Marques Bolden was a FORCE on the defensive end for the @warriors ! 🔐🇵🇭
He hauled down a game-high 13 REB and registered 6 BLK in Golden State’s California Classic opener. #NBASummer"