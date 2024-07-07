Golden State Warriors Sign 3-Year NBA Player For Summer League
UPDATE: Bolden finished his first summer league game for the Warriors with six points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and six blocks while shooting 3/6 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
Marques Bolden is coming off a year where he appeared in 11 games (two starts) for the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the season with averages of 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 68.0% from the field.
On July 3, the Hornets waived Bolden.
Via Hornets PR: "OFFICIAL: The @hornets have waived center Marques Bolden. Bolden, who signed a two-way contract with the team last season, averaged 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in nine appearances with Charlotte."
On June 30, the Golden State Warriors announced their 2025 NBA Summer League roster.
Bolden is on the team.
Bolden went undrafted (out of Duke) in 2019.
He has played three seasons in the NBA for the Bucks, Cavs and Hornets.
His career averages are 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.3% from the field in 18 games.
In addition to playing in the NBA, Bolden has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
He finished this past year with averages of 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 26 regular season games (21 starts).
The Warriors are coming off a season where they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.