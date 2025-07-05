Golden State Warriors Sign Former Wizards Guard For NBA Summer League
Jules Bernard last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season as a member of the Washington Wizards.
He finished that year with averages of 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.
The 25-year-old will now join the Golden State Warriors for 2025 NBA Summer League.
Bernard played his college basketball at UCLA.
He spent this past year in the G League with the Cleveland Charge.
Over 13 regular season games (nine starts), Bernard averaged 19.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range.
Via NBA G League (on December 10): "33 PTS 💥 10 REB 💥 14/22 FG
Jules Bernard scored a new CAREER-HIGH to lead the @chargecle over the No. 1 team in the G League! This was his fourth 25+ point game this season"
The Warriors will open their Summer League schedule on Saturday afternoon when they face off against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Summer League hoops gets started today!
Heat vs Spurs: 4:30 PM ET on NBA TV
Warriors vs Lakers: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2
Grizzlies vs Thunder: 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU
76ers vs Jazz: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN
First chance to check out some of this year's rookies in action!"
If Bernard does well, he could get signed by the Warriors (or another team) for training camp.