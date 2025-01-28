Golden State Warriors Sign 3-Point Shooter Before Jazz Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Utah Jazz at the Chase Center.
Before the game, the team announced that they had signed Jackson Rowe to a two-way contract.
The 28-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors have added Jackson Rowe into their vacant two-way contract slot. He’s a 6-7 wing who has been playing well this season in Santa Cruz."
In 12 Tip-Off Tournament (G League) games this season, Rowe averaged 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "The Warriors have signed Jackson Rowe to their third two-way contract. I just saw Rowe score 33 points in Santa Cruz the other night and kept hearing it was "inevitable" he'd get a two-way deal and that he was "knocking on the door."
Great to see for a 28-year-old Rowe"
The Warriors come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record in 45 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Jazz, the Warriors will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via NBA G League on January 23: "Jackson Rowe had himself a night! He recorded 30 points on 65% shooting, tying his career-high in the Warriors’ nail-biting win over the Clippers."