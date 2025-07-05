Golden State Warriors Sign NBA All-Star's Brother For Summer League
Isaiah Mobley appeared in one game for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2024-25 NBA season.
He put up six points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 28.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Recently, it was announced that Mobley signed with the Golden State Warriors for 2025 NBA Summer League.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Evan Mobley’s brother, Isaiah, is playing summer league for the Warriors"
Mobley was the 49th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of USC.
He has spent part of three seasons playing for the 76ers and Cavs.
His career averages are 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Johnson also added (on June 30): "Isaiah Mobley, who is playing summer league with the Warriors, says he has been scrimmaging with Klay Thompson for the last 3 weeks
They’re both represented by the same agency"
Mobley has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
Via NBA G League (on December 6, 2024): "Big time double-doubles from Isaiah Mobley and Darius Bazley led the @blue_coats to victory over the Nets! 💪
This was a season-high scoring and rebounding night for Mobley. For Bazley, it was his third straight game of 20+ PTS and 10+ REB."
The Warriors will open up NBA Summer League with a matchup against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday afternoon.