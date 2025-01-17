Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Makes First Instagram Post In 2 Months
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 116-115 at the Target Center.
Andrew Wiggins finished the win over his former team with 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Thursday), Wiggins made a post to Instagram that had over 45,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Several Warriors players commented on his post.
Jonathan Kuminga: "Let me tell you about my broda tho"
Buddy Hield: "Get ya sh** off Wiggs!!"
Gui Santos: "🔥🔥🔥"
Trayce Jackson-Davis: "YEAH BIG WIGGS"
Chris Paul, Kevon Looney, Dennis Smith Jr., Bam Adebayo and Andre Iguodala were among the NBA players to like the post.
Wiggins is in his sixth season playing for the Warriors.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has averages of 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via StatMuse: "Andrew Wiggins has more All-Star votes than
Domantas Sabonis
Jaren Jackson Jr
De'Aaron Fox
Devin Booker
Jarrett Allen
Darius Garland
Tyler Herro"
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record in 40 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Timberwolves, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves dropped to 21-19 in 40 games, which has them as the eighth seed.