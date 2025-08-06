Golden State Warriors Star Buddy Hield Reacts To Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post
Jimmy Butler is in the middle of his first offseason as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
On Wednesday, the six-time NBA All-Star made a post to Instagram (from China).
He wrote: "be great"
One person who left a comment was his Warriors teammate Buddy Hield.
Hield's message had over 200 likes in four hours.
He wrote: "😂 It’s Bc They Love a Real One out there 🇨🇳🫶🏾"
Fans of the Warriors will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction between two of their best five players.
Hield and Butler showed that they had a good chemistry during their stint together last season.
After getting traded to Golden State, Butler helped the Warriors become one of the best teams in the league to finish the season.
He had averages of 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 27.9% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Via Bleacher Report (on February 8): "Steph (34 PTS) and Jimmy (25 PTS) combined for 59 in Jimmy’s Warriors debut 🪣
THIS DUO 🔥"
The Warriors were able to finish as the sixth seed and beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
After an injury to two-time MVP Steph Curry, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in five games).
Via The NBA (on March 19): "JIMMY, GOLDEN STATE WIN 8 OF 9
🔥 24 PTS | 8 REB | 10 AST
The @warriors are 15-2 with Butler III on the court!"