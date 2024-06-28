Golden State Warriors Star Chris Paul Reacts To Bronny James News
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers made history by selecting Bronny James (out of USC) with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft.
Via The Athletic: "BREAKING: Bronny James is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bronny and LeBron will make history as the first father-son duo on the same NBA roster."
Bronny played one season of college basketball and had averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Golden State Warriors star Chris Paul.
His post had over 16,000 likes and 500,000 impressions in less than eight hours.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father and son duo to be in the NBA at the same time.
Now they are teammates on the Lakers!"
Paul responded: "Special!! Congrats, Bronny!"
Paul has famously been friends with LeBron for years, and he is also the Godfather of Bronny.
Paul is coming off his 19th season in the NBA (and his first playing for Golden State).
At 39, he is no longer in his prime, but he is still a productive point guard who finished the year with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Warriors will have to make a decision on the $30 million salary remaining on his contract for the 2025 season, as it is not guaranteed.