Golden State Warriors Star Dealing With Back Injury Ahead Of Pelicans Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors have listed 2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins as questionable on the injury report.
Wiggins is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 57.9% from the three-point range in his first three games.
Via ESPN's Kendra Andrews: "Andrew Wiggins is also considered questionable for tomorrow's game with a lower back strain, Steve Kerr says. The depth they've been so high on is about to be tested."
In addition, head coach Steve Kerr told 95.7 The Game that it's unlikely Wiggins will play.
Via 95.7 The Game: "Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins is most likely OUT tomorrow ⤵️"
The Warriors are 2-1 in their first three games of the new season.
They most recently lost to James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 112-104.
Wiggins finished with 29 points, three rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 11/15 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
As for the Pelicans, they are 2-1 in their first three games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) by a score of 125-103 on Sunday.
The Warriors and Pelicans will play two straight games, as the teams will also square off on Wednesday evening at the Chase Center.