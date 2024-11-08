Golden State Warriors Star Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Cavs Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Ohio to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, the Warriors could be without one of their best players, as Draymond Green is on the injury report.
Green has played in every game so far this season.
The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "De’Anthony Melton has been upgraded to questionable for the Warriors in Cleveland tomorrow night. He has missed the previous five games with a back issue. Draymond Green also questionable. Banged his right knee last night. Brandin Podziemski questionable with an illness."
The Warriors are off to an excellent start to the season with a 7-1 record in their first eight games.
They most recently beat Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics by a score of 118-112.
Green finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 2/8 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As for the Cavs, they have been the best team in the NBA with an 9-0 record.
They most recently beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 131-122.
Following Golden State, the Cavs will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Brooklyn Nets.