Golden State Warriors Star Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Before the game, Draymond Green missed practice due to an injury.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Draymond Green didn’t practice today in Denver. Left calf tightness. Questionable at Nuggets tomorrow."
Despite being listed as questionable, Green is unlikely to play (according to head coach Steve Kerr).
Via Slater: "Steve Kerr said Draymond Green should be considered “doubtful” to play in Denver tomorrow night. Warriors need to manage his calf issue."
Green is having another productive season with averages of 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in his first 19 games.
The Warriors got off to an excellent start to the 2024-25 season.
However, they are now in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
As of Monday night, the Warriors are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-7 record in 19 games.
Most recently, they lost to the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 113-105.
Green finished the loss with 13 points, two rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/8 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following the Nuggets, the Warriors will return home to host the Houston Rockets on Thursday evening in San Francisco.
Green is in his 13th NBA season (all with Golden State).
He has helped them win four titles.