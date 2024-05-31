Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green Makes Viral Post During Mavs-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-103 to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
The Mavs dominated from the start of the game and never looked back.
Superstar forward Luka Doncic led the way with 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out a post on X that had over 7,000 likes and 280,000 impressions in 30 minutes.
Green wrote: "WiFi just came on, on my flight after a while in the air… OUCH!! 😳😳😳 lol wow"
The Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before beating the Timberwolves).
After missing the postseason in 2023, they did an excellent job of bouncing back.
The Mavs will face off against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 in Boston.
As for Green, he did a lot of television work during the series for the NBA on TNT.
He is coming off his 12th season in the NBA (all with the Warriors) where he averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.