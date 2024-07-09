Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green Reacts To Chris Paul News
Chris Paul spent the 2023-24 season with the Golden State Warriors.
Over the offseason, the future Hall of Famer was waived, and he has now signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Recently, Draymond Green reacted to the news of Paul joining the Spurs (via The Draymond Green Show, h/t The Volume).
Green: "That is a genius move by the Spurs, man. Wow, that is a genius move. Then for CP, you get the opportunity.. to go lead the next young face, star in the NBA. That's a great opportunity. He's getting a chance in a sense to go help mold him. What an honor. You only get that if you've been as great as CP has, as respected as CP is. That's the only way you get that opportunity."
Paul finished his one year in Golden State with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He is far from his prime but is still a very reliable point guard to run an offense.
The Spurs are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season, but the addition of 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama makes them one of the most exciting teams in the league.
Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.