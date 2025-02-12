Golden State Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Makes 8-Word Instagram Post Before Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks.
This will be Jimmy Butler's third game playing for Golden State.
Before the game, Butler made a post to Instagram.
He wrote: "new chapter. still just a kid from tomball"
Through his first two games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field.
Many fans commented on Butler's post.
@americangarrett: "Jimmy’s gonna love Golden State… till he doesn’t."
@hunterrauld: "Rest in peace to your pops bro, he’d be very proud of you right now"
@ benzzoe7: "Happy for you Jimmy just wish we didn’t have to go through those last months as a heat fan. get your chip 🫡"
Michael Cramer: "Miami will always be grateful for what you did for us. Sad it didn’t work out, kill it in GS!"
Butler had spent the previous five and a half seasons with the Miami Heat.
He led the franchise to the NBA Finals twice in four years.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Jimmy Butler working against Jerry Stackhouse in the mid-post. A new scene after Warriors workouts. Two eras of power wings."
The Warriors come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record in 53 games.
Following Dallas, they will visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
Butler is in his 14th NBA season (and has also spent time with the 76ers, Bulls and Timberwolves).