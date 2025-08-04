Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Meets Jackie Chan

Jimmy Butler was photoed with the legendary actor.

Ben Stinar

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors during the middle of the 2024-25 season.

After a poor ending to his Miami Heat tenure, Butler saved the Warriors' season (and helped them finish as the sixth seed).

On Monday, the Warriors posted a photo of Butler meeting legendary actor Jackie Chan (in China).

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Everything is Kung Fu.

Jimmy linked up with the one and only Jackie Chan in Beijing 🤝"

