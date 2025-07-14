Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Shows Love To Steph Curry

A video of Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry went viral.

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and forward Jimmy Butler III (right) hug after defeating the Houston Rockets during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and forward Jimmy Butler III (right) hug after defeating the Houston Rockets during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler is coming off a season where he was traded (via the Miami Heat) to the Golden State Warriors.

This week, the six-time NBA All-Star was spotted showing love to Steph Curry at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Via Warriors on NBCS: "Jimmy came to support Steph in Tahoe 🥹"

Many fans commented on the viral video.

@GoIdenState: "Love to see it bro 🔥🔥🔥"

@DubNationMedia: "My goatssss"

@GuilleGuerra3: "No one is prepared to face them next season🔥"

@YuhBooBoo: "This really could be a fun duo"

@jinthirty: "elite vibes all over i love them"

Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) and guard Stephen Curry (30) meet after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

@READYBOi_: "I have no doubt this duo can win a championship with the right pieces around them"

@swishreacts: "people need to be reminded that Jimmy changed the dubs season from an 11th seed to a second round in 3 months..

he’s gonna have a full preseason and regular season, scary times ahead 👀"

@ernnytheman: "This just made me realize we don’t need any trades or any new players. These two alone will win a title. 🥺🥺🥺."

@thelockmachine: "Chemistry through the roof. A full year together Chip 💍 Gauranteed"

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during a game against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

After the trade, the Warriors became one of the best teams in the NBA during the second half of the season.

However, Curry got injured during the NBA playoffs (and the Warriors lost in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Via Bleacher Report (on February 13): "Jimmy Butler III since joining Golden State

25 PTS, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
20 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL
21 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST"

