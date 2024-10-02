Golden State Warriors Star Misses First Practice In Hawaii
The Golden State Warriors held media day on Monday, and they are now in Hawaii to open up training camp for the 2024-25 NBA season.
They will play their first preseason game on October 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu.
Unfortunately, 2022 NBA Champion Andrew Wiggins was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Andrew Wiggins didn’t practice in the Warriors’ first workout today in Hawaii. Under the weather. Everyone else good to go."
While it's likely nothing serious, many fans reacted to Slater's post.
Jason Dumas of KRON4 News: "He was coughing like crazy at media day. My photog actually asked me if he should offer him a cough drop."
@Sudharsan_ak: "Uh ohh...He'll bounce back soon hopefully"
@jtmoniezzz: "first day of practice 😭😭😭😭😭"
@lamarownsyou: "And so it begins"
@chozen614: "The replies and quotes are so insensitive. This fan base has become so negative and miserable but I’m not allowed to call it out tho…"
@MVPSteph2021: "as long as he’s good for the start of the season and on idc bro"
Wiggins is coming off a season where he averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
This will be his 11th year in the NBA.
After six preseason games, the Warriors will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.