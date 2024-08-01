Golden State Warriors Star Responds To Trade Rumors
Brandin Podziemski is coming off an extremely productive rookie year for the Golden State Warriors.
He finished his first season in the NBA with averages of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 74 games.
This summer, the Warriors have been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.
Considering Podziemski is one of the team's best assets, his name has come up in several reports.
Recently, the 21-year-old was asked about the rumors (via the The Dinner Table, h/t HoopsHype).
Podziemski: "It's very fun for me. I love it. It's cool to see different things every day, people's comments, if I should be, or I shouldn't be... I just try to put that away and work on what I can control right now."
The Warriors are a veteran-led team with four-time NBA Champions Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
That said, Podziemski continues to show maturity on and off the floor, which could make him a franchise cornerstone if they decide to keep him long term.
Following his successful rookie season, he was named to the All-Rookie Team.
Via Underdog NBA on May 20: "2023-24 All-Rookie First Team:
Victor Wembanyama
Chet Holmgren
Brandon Miller
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Brandin Podziemski"
As for the Warriors, they finished this past season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five seasons.