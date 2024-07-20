Golden State Warriors Star Reveals Klay Thompson Called Him
Brandin Podziemski is coming off an impressive rookie season for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Santa Clara star averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Friday evening, Podziemski was at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
He revealed that Klay Thompson called him after leaving Golden State to sign with the Dallas Mavericks (h/t Warriors on NBCS).
Podziemski: "Getting a call from him a couple days ago, and him telling me I'll always have a brother in him for life is pretty cool."
Podziemski was the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.
Via NBA Communications on May 20: "The 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team:
▪️ Chet Holmgren of @okcthunder ▪️ Jaime Jaquez Jr. of @MiamiHEAT ▪️ Brandon Miller of @hornets ▪️ Brandin Podziemski of @warriors ▪️ Victor Wembanyama of @spurs"
Thompson was a franchise legend and helped lead Golden State to four NBA Championships.
He finished his final year with the team averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
That said, Thompson came off the bench in 14 games.
The Warriors finished the 2023-24 season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament and missed the NBA playoffs.