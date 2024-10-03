Golden State Warriors Star Ruled Out For First Preseason Game
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors will play their first preseason game when they face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in Hawaii.
However, the Warriors will be without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out due to an illness.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Andrew Wiggins missed a third straight practice today. He’s in the gym doing some light individual work, but training staff hasn’t cleared him for team practice. Under the weather. He will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener vs Clippers in Hawaii."
Wiggins is going into his sixth season playing for the Warriors.
The former Kansas star finished last year with averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Many NBA fans reacted to the news.
@Sudharsan_ak: "The comments section about to pop off...leave that man alone😭"
@yaboybryanp2go: "Like I said Wiggins is done, he won a championship and signed a huge contract, he doesn't have the drive to be his full potential"
@Efeso1001: "Wii be very interesting to see who’s the starters"
@baby_face_goat: "It’s not the regular season we good"
After six preseason games, the Warriors will open up the 2024-25 regular season with a matchup against Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazer on October 23 in Oregon.
Last season, the Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (they missed the NBA playoffs).