Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry Makes Blunt Statement About NBA Future
Steph Curry still remains among the elite guards in the NBA at 37.
The Golden State Warriors superstar finished last season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Recently, the two-time MVP did an interview with Complex.
He was asked about the thought of one day retiring.
Curry: "I'm taking it in two year chunks... I talked to all the guys who have been in this situation where they've extended their primes... I'm not nowhere close to that, though."
Speedy: "So we got some more years from you?"
Curry: "For sure, 100%."
Fans of the Warriors (and the entire NBA) will be glad to hear that they get at least a few more years of watching Curry.
The future Hall of Famer has become one of the most iconic sports athletes of all time.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Most games with 9+ 3-pointers made in NBA history:
45 — Steph Curry
14 — Damian Lillard
12 — Klay Thompson
Unbelievable"
The Warriors drafted Curry with the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft (out of Davidson).
He has spent all 16 years of his pro career with the franchise.
They have been to the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles) in that span.
Last season, the Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.