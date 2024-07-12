Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry Sends Out Viral Instagram Post
On Wednesday evening, Team USA played their first exhibition game against Canada.
They won by a score of 86-72, and two-time MVP Steph Curry finished the victory with 12 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 3/6 from the three-point range.
Following the game, Curry made a post to Instagram.
There were over 1.2 million likes and 5,000 comments in less than 24 hours.
Curry captioned his post: "🏀 in July! Gotta love it….the lob to @kingjames a little better from this view 🙌🏽 Let’s get it! Off to Abu Dhabi"
Curry turned 36 in March, but he still remains among the best players in the NBA.
The All-Star guard finished this past season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Whenever the Olympics take place, it's always an exciting moment for fans to watch the best players in the NBA on the same team.
For reference, Curry is teammates with four-time NBA Champion LeBron James for the first time in his career.
Curry after the win (h/t Fox Sports): "We just want to win Gold. Whatever that takes. We always talk about no matter what your stats are, no matter how many minutes you play, everybody on the floor commits and just doing what you're asked to do."
As for James, he finished the game with seven points, five rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field.