Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry's Wife Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
On Friday, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is celebrating his 37th birthday.
While he is getting up there in age, the two-time MVP is still among the best 15 players in the NBA.
Via The NBA: "Join us in wishing @stephencurry30 of the@warriors a HAPPY 37th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY"
Many people wished the future Hall of Famer a happy birthday, and one person who sent out a post was his wife (Ayesha).
Her post (via Instagram) had over 67,000 likes in less than two hours.
She wrote: "Happy Birthday to my baby @stephencurry30. The most incredible energy, vibe, human of all time. You're simply THE BEST. I can't wait to see what this next trip around the sun has in store. I'm so proud of you and always in awe of you. I just love you sooooo much. Happy Earth strong Errol. -xo Gina j 2007 😘"
Many people commented on her post.
@maureenorihuel: "Look at Curry, so inspirational"
@cxshout._kelton: "Goals man, Ayesha tell curry happy birthday from his dearest fan"
@mateussvzz: "Happy birthday to the best in history, long live the best in basketball. 🇧🇷👏"
@lady_t408: "Happy Birthday to Steph! And to many many more 3 pounters!! Love you two, beautiful couple! 🔥🥳"
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
The four-time NBA Champion is currently averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 57 games.