Golden State Warriors Starter Ruled Out For Celtics Game
On Monday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Draymond Green has been ruled out.
Green is averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (calf) listed out for Monday."
The Warriors are coming off a 122-114 victory over Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards (at home).
Green finished with one rebound in three minutes of playing time (before getting hurt).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Draymond Green came up limping tonight early against the Wizards. Back to the locker room at the 9-minute mark of the first quarter after consultation with Rick Celebrini."
The Warriors are 21-20 in their first 41 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
At home, the Warriors have gone 11-10 in 21 games at the Chase Center.
Earlier this season, the Warriors beat the Celtics (in Boston) by a score of 118-112.
Green finished the win with nine points, six rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes of playing time.
On the other side, the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-13 record in their first 42 games.