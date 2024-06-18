Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
On Sunday, it was Father's Day, and many NBA stars made posts to social media.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a heartfelt post to Instagram with a photo of his family.
There were over 300,000 likes and 900 comments on the photo.
Curry captioned his post: "Best job in the world!! Happy Father’s Day"
Curry also made several posts to his Instagram story that featured his father Dell.
Curry: "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. Keep being strong for you and yours. Lead with love and generosity. Know that your job is the best in the world."
Curry's family has a lot of NBA experience, as Dell was a 15-year veteran for the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.
He is currently the TV analyst for the Charlotte Hornets.
In addition, Seth Curry (Steph's brother) has played ten years in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks.
The former Duke star finished this past season with averages of 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.
He was traded (via the Mavs) to the Hornets during the regular season.
As for Steph, he has spent his entire 15-year career with Golden State.
The four-time NBA Champion finished the regular season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range.