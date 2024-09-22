Golden State Warriors Waive Recently Signed Player
Donta Scott had an extremely productive five-year career playing for the Maryland Terrapins.
The 23-year-old finished his final season in college with averages of 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 33 games.
While Scott went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft, he signed a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on September 17: "The Golden State Warriors have agreed to Exhibit 10 deals with Javan Johnson and Donta Scott, league sources told @hoopshype."
According to the NBA's transaction log, Scott has now been waived by the Warriors.
Based on his contract being an Exhibit 10, Scott will likely go to the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League) to begin his rookie season.
If he is able to play well, the Warriors could end up giving him a two-way (or 10-day) contract during the year.
Over his five seasons with Maryland, Scott had career averages of 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 162 games.
Via @ZNBAJournalist on September 17: "Donta Scott was a All-Big Ten honorable mention last season averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds, was one of five to ever score 1.5k career points and 800 career rebounds."
The Warriors are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.