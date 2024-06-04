Golden State Warriors Work Out Elite 3-Point Shooter Ahead Of NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place in less than one month, so teams around the league are hosting workouts for prospects.
Last Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors held a workout that featured six players.
Via Joe Dumas of KRON4 News on May 28: "The Warriors are holding pre-draft workouts on Wednesday with the following players:
Jermaine Couisnard (Oregon)
Isaiah Crawford (LA Tech)
Malik Dia (Belmont)
Sam Griffin (Wyoming)
Miles Kelly (Georgia Tech)
Tre Mitchell (Kentucky)"
Griffin is an intriguing prospect for Golden State because of his ability to shoot the ball.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 32 games for Wyoming.
Via NBACentral: "The Warriors have worked out Sam Griffin, per @JDumasReports
He shot 46.5% on catch and shoot 3s
The next splash brother ? 👀🔥"
The Warriors only have one pick in the draft (52).
That said, they are coming off a summer where they drafted Trayce Jackson-Davis (out of Indiana) with the 57th pick.
Despite being a such a late selection, he played a key role on the team and averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 70.2% from the field in his first 68 NBA games.
As for the Warriors, they are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.