Golden State Warriors Work Out Talented 3-Point Shooter
The 2025 NBA Draft will take place next month.
Before the draft, teams around the league bring in many players to evaluate them.
Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard reported a list of players who recently worked out for the Golden State Warriors (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Emerman (on May 21): "Warriors are bringing in the following players for pre-draft workouts. First group with more to come. Warriors have the 41st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Milos Uzan, Houston
Kobe Johnson, UCLA
RJ Luis, St. John’s
Nate Bittle, Oregon
Steven Crowl,Wisconsin
Tamar Bates, Mizzou"
One of those players is Milos Uzan.
The 22-year-old played his college basketball at Oklahoma and Houston.
He finished this past season with averages of 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range.
Via Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report (on May 13): "Strong shooting drill showings for Milos Uzan. Went from 30% 3PT, 66% FT at OU to 43%, 78% at Houston. Also has one of best floaters in draft and a great AST-TO ratio."
The Warriors have a long history of elite shooting, so Uzan's big jump as a three-point shooter could make him a good fit on the roster.
They currently have one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (41st).
Via Chancellor Johnson (on May 22): "Milos Uzan traded in his Cougar red, for Warriors blue for the day after his pre-draft workout with Golden State.
Uzan is still eligible to return for his senior year at Houston."