Grant Williams Predicts Winner Of Mavs-Celtics NBA Finals Series
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Texas.
Before the game, Grant Williams made an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.
Williams has spent time with both the Mavs and Celtics.
Michelle Beadle: "I'm not trying to start anything, but are you rooting for the Celtics over the Mavs?"
Williams: "I'm not necessarily rooting for them. I would say that I predict them to win."
Williams spent the first four seasons of his career in Boston before signing with the Mavs last summer.
He played in 47 games (33 starts) for Dallas and averaged 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.
However, Williams was traded to the Charlotte Hornets during the middle of the season.
As for the Finals, the Celtics have a commanding 2-0 lead over Dallas.
They won both games in Boston and most recently took Game 2 by a score of 105-98.
Jrue Holiday led the way with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas).
The Celtics last won an NBA Championship in 2008 when Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were on the roster.
Meanwhile, the Mavs most recently won a title in 2011 when they still had Dirk Nowitzki.