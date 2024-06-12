Fastbreak

Grant Williams Predicts Winner Of Mavs-Celtics NBA Finals Series

Grant Williams made his prediction for the rest of the NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar

Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Grant Williams (12) react after defeating the Indiana Pacers in overtime at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Grant Williams (12) react after defeating the Indiana Pacers in overtime at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Texas.

Before the game, Grant Williams made an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

Williams has spent time with both the Mavs and Celtics.

Michelle Beadle: "I'm not trying to start anything, but are you rooting for the Celtics over the Mavs?"

Williams: "I'm not necessarily rooting for them. I would say that I predict them to win."

Williams spent the first four seasons of his career in Boston before signing with the Mavs last summer.

He played in 47 games (33 starts) for Dallas and averaged 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

However, Williams was traded to the Charlotte Hornets during the middle of the season.

Jan 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams (3) and guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) walk back on to the court during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams (3) and guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) walk back on to the court during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Finals, the Celtics have a commanding 2-0 lead over Dallas.

They won both games in Boston and most recently took Game 2 by a score of 105-98.

Jrue Holiday led the way with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) celebrate after game two against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) celebrate after game two against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas).

The Celtics last won an NBA Championship in 2008 when Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were on the roster.

Meanwhile, the Mavs most recently won a title in 2011 when they still had Dirk Nowitzki.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.