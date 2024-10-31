Gregg Popovich Makes Honest Statement About The Oklahoma City Thunder
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
The Spurs lost by a score of 105-93 to fall to 1-3 in their first four games of the new season.
They allowed the Thunder to shoot 41.5% from the three-point range (17/41) as a team.
After the game, head coach Gregg Popovich spoke about the Thunder when he met with the media.
Popovich: "It's a playoff team that could very possibly go very deep into the playoffs and maybe, do even better than that. That's a fact. They're a better team than we are... We're trying to get to their level."
Most notably, the Thunder were able to keep 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama in check.
He finished with just six points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 1/5 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "Victor Wembanyama in the Spurs loss last night to the Thunder:
6 points (career-low)
1-of-5 FG (20%; career-low)
Not your typical Wemby game"
Following the Thunder, the Spurs will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season (five years ago).
As for the Thunder, they are a perfect 4-0 in their first four games.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.