Ja Morant Comments On Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves were on the verge of elimination but kept the series alive and forced a Game 7 with a 115-70 victory.
Anthony Edwards bounced back from a tough Game 5, and finished with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Edwards is off to a historic start to the postseason.
Via The Minnesota Timberwolves: "most PPG in first 10 games of a postseason: ▪️Kobe Bryant (32.4 PPG - 2001) ▪️LeBron James (30.9 PPG - 2006) ▪️Anthony Edwards (30.2 PPG - 2024)"
After the big win, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes and 4,000 comments in less than five hours.
Edwards captioned his photos: "9 More
#LockIn
#5"
One person who left a comment was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
His comment had over 1,200 likes in less than three hours.
Morant wrote: "👣"
Morant and Edwards are two of the best young stars in the NBA.
During the 2022 season, the two faced off in the first round of the playoffs and the Grizzlies won the series in six games.
Game 7 between the Timberwolves and the Nuggets will be on Sunday in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.