Scotty Pippen Jr. Reacts To Father's Viral Social Media Post

As you get older, you’ll realize that a $30,000 watch and a $30 watch both tell the same time.



A Gucci wallet and a Target wallet hold the same amount of money.



A $10,000,000 house and a $100,000 house host the same loneliness.



A Ford will also drive you as far as a Bentley.… pic.twitter.com/PPVEz6TIrt