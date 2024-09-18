Scotty Pippen Jr. Reacts To Father's Viral Social Media Post
Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has been very active on social media in recent months.
The Basketball Hall of Famer recently made a post (on Monday) that had over 100,000 likes and 4.2 million impressions.
Pippen wrote: "As you get older, you’ll realize that a $30,000 watch and a $30 watch both tell the same time.
A Gucci wallet and a Target wallet hold the same amount of money.
A $10,000,000 house and a $100,000 house host the same loneliness.
A Ford will also drive you as far as a Bentley.
True happiness is not found in materialistic things, it comes from the love and laughter found with each other.
Stay humble… the holes dug for us in the ground are all the same size."
One person who reacted was his son (Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr.).
Pippen Jr. reposted the post to his Instagram story and tagged his father.
Thousands of fans also reacted to Pippen's post.
Via @SportsNMore1453: "Materialistic things are still nice but they don’t mean anything without the love, laughter and happiness with others."
Via @Leslieoo7: "Thank you for posting this. It is a great reminder of how we can get caught up in labels and status that count for nothing in the end."
Via @randomrecruiter: "Who’s your ghostwriter Scottie"
Via @BTracyQuotes: "Scottie with the wisdom
“Most people achieved their greatest success one step beyond their greatest failure.”
– Brian Tracy"
Pippen retired after the 2004 season.
Meanwhile, Pippen Jr. is coming off a season where he averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 assists per contest in 21 games.