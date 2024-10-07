Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reacts To Derrick Rose Photo
On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears hosted the Carolina Panthers in Illinois.
The Bears won by a score of 36-10 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
During the game, the bears honored 2011 MVP Derrick Rose (who was in attendance).
Via Jon Greenberg of The Athletic: "Fans chanting “MVP” after Derrick Rose and his family are shown on the videoboard. And people think they shouldn’t retire his jersey!"
Greenberg's post had over 11,000 likes and one million impressions in 12 hours.
One person to react was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
His post had over 26,000 likes and 750,000 impressions
Morant: "🌹"
Rose and Morant are two of the most exciting point guards in NBA history.
They were teammates on the Grizzlies last season, but both dealt with injuries.
Last month, Rose announced that he is retiring from the NBA after 15 seasons.
In addition to the Grizzlies, the three-time NBA All-Star also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on September 26: "After 15 NBA seasons, Derrick Rose is retiring from basketball. Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, tells @TheAthletic: "The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth.""
As for Morant, he is going into his sixth season in the NBA (all with Memphis).
The Grizzlies will open up the new season on October 23 when they visit Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.