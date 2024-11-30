Grizzlies Star Scotty Pippen Jr. Comments On Ja Morant's Instagram Post
The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a strong start to the year despite players being in and out of the lineup.
Most recently, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 120-109.
Ja Morant had 27 points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 10/18 from the field.
After the victory, the superstar point guard made a post to Instagram that had over 95,000 likes in two hours.
Morant: "🐻"
One person who left a comment was Scotty Pippen Jr.
He also reposted Morant's post to his Instagram story.
Pippen Jr. wrote: "‼️‼️"
Pippen Jr. has done an excellent job of filling in for Morant (and playing alongside him).
The former Vanderbilt star is averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Via Bleacher Report on November 8: "Scottie Pippen & Scotty Pippen Jr. become the FIRST father-son duo in NBA history to record triple-doubles 🔥"
As for Morant, he is coming off a year where he appeared in just nine games due to injury and suspension.
So far this season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 26.3% from the three-point range in 10 games.
The Grizzlies are tied for the third seed in the Western Conference with a 13-7 record in 20 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.