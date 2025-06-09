Hall Of Famer Says He Won't Watch Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Game 3
On Sunday night, Game 2 of the NBA Finals was played in Oklahoma.
The Thunder commandingly won by a score of 123-107 to tie up the series at 1-1.
After the game, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal gave his thoughts.
O'Neal: "We knew they was going to respond... Both teams played hard, but now OKC has got that momentum back. Now we have a series... Now can they do that on the road?"
Despite the series being tied up heading to Indiana, O'Neal says he will not be watching Game 3 on Wednesday night.
O'Neal: "I won't even be watching... I'm gonna be in the Bahamas."
The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
He put up 34 points, five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via @big_business_: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last 10 games:
34 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
38 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
34 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
40 PTS 9 REB 10 AST
14 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
38 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
31 PTS 5 REB 9 AST
35 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
32 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
31 PTS 6 REB 7 AST"
The Pacers were able to steal Game 1 (by a score of 111-110).
Therefore, they are in an excellent spot with Games 3 and 4 on their home floor.