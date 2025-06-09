Fastbreak

Hall Of Famer Says He Won't Watch Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Game 3

Shaquille O'Neal reacted to Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; A detail view of a basketball rack with the 2022 NBA Finals logo before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; A detail view of a basketball rack with the 2022 NBA Finals logo before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, Game 2 of the NBA Finals was played in Oklahoma.

The Thunder commandingly won by a score of 123-107 to tie up the series at 1-1.

After the game, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal gave his thoughts.

O'Neal: "We knew they was going to respond... Both teams played hard, but now OKC has got that momentum back. Now we have a series... Now can they do that on the road?"

Despite the series being tied up heading to Indiana, O'Neal says he will not be watching Game 3 on Wednesday night.

O'Neal: "I won't even be watching... I'm gonna be in the Bahamas."

Shaquille O'Neal
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal speaks on a broadcast before game two between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He put up 34 points, five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Via @big_business_: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last 10 games:

34 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
38 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
34 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
40 PTS 9 REB 10 AST
14 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
38 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
31 PTS 5 REB 9 AST
35 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
32 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
31 PTS 6 REB 7 AST"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Pacers were able to steal Game 1 (by a score of 111-110).

Therefore, they are in an excellent spot with Games 3 and 4 on their home floor.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.