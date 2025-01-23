"Hangover Game!" LeBron James Makes Viral Instagram Post After Wizards-Lakers
On Monday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a quick trip to Atlanta to watch his Ohio State Buckeyes win the National Championship.
He then flew back to Los Angeles to play the Washington Wizards the next night.
Via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune on Monday: "The Lakers are off tonight. They played last night in Los Angeles and play tomorrow night in Los Angeles, allowing LeBron James to make a quick trip to Atlanta to watch Ohio State take on Notre Dame for the national championship."
Despite the travel, James finished the 111-88 victory over the Wizards with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/18 from the field.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James becomes the 2nd player in NBA history to record a triple-double after turning 40."
After the game, James made a post to Instagram that had over 450,000 likes in five hours.
James wrote: "Hangover game! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😱. This Is 40👑"
At 40, James continues to do the unthinkable, as he is aveaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 38 games.
With the victory, the Lakers improved to 23-18 in 41 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are an outstanding 15-6 in the 21 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.
On Thursday night, the Lakers will resume action when they host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.