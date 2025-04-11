Harrison Barnes Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Spurs-Warriors Game
On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs upset the Golden State Warriors (in San Francisco) by a score of 114-111.
Former Warriors star Harrison Barnes made the game-winning shot as time expired.
Via The Spurs: "HARRISON BARNES’ GAME WINNER! 🙌"
Barnes finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/9 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
He also made a post to Instagram.
Barnes wrote: "Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves.
Philippians 2:3 NLT"
Several NBA players left comments on his post.
Chris Paul: "🔥🔥🔥"
Jaylen Brown: "🐐"
Christopher Duarte: "❤️"
Barnes spent the first four years of his career with the Warriors.
He helped them win the 2015 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Right now, Barnes is averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in 80 games for the Spurs.
He has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks (over 13 seasons).
The Spurs are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-47 record in 80 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games.
Following the Warriors, the Spurs will resume action on Friday night when they visit the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
As for the Warriors, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-33 record in 80 games.