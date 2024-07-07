Harrison Barnes Sends Out Viral Post After Sacramento Kings Trade
Harrison Barnes is coming off his sixth season playing for the Sacramento Kings.
The 2015 NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps reported that Barnes was traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls (and Kings).
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources with @TimBontemps: The Sacramento Kings are agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal, send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls."
Following the news, Barnes sent out a post on X with a video clip.
His post had over 7,000 likes and 285,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Barnes captioned the video: "Thank you, Sacramento."
Barnes was the seventh pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of UNC and has played 12 seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors (and Kings).
His career averages are 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 911 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 71 NBA playoff games (63 starts).
As for the Spurs, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs in 2019.