Dejounte Murray Sends Out Viral Post In New Orleans Pelicans Gear
Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dejounte Murray had been traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Murray had spent two seasons with the Hawks, and he finished this past year with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
While the trade has not been made official, Murray recently sent out a post on social media wearing Pelicans gear.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 290,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Murray captioned his four photos: "😎"
The Pelicans have an extremely talented roster, so the addition of Murray makes them one of the most intriguing teams in the Western Conference.
In addition to Murray, they also have Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson (in addition to other role players).
The Pelicans finished this past season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, but got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington and he has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs over his seven years in the league.
His career averages are 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 472 games.